Dion Morgan had previously admitted perverting the course of justice by providing a false witness statement to the police.

She was due to be sentenced by Her Honour Judge Catherine Richards KC at Swansea Crown Court yesterday morning but did not attend her 10am appointment, claiming that the train she was due to catch was not running.

Morgan, 24, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, provided false information in her witness statement to the police following an alleged incident on December 14, 2021.

In a previous hearing into the matter last year, Morgan had denied the offence changed her plea in February this year.

Two other co-defendants had also admitted perverting the course of justice. Morgan was due to be sentenced after the co-defendants faced trial for other offences relating to the same incident.

Morgan was told in February by Judge His Honour Paul Thomas KC that she must attend the sentencing hearing.

However yesterday morning her defence solicitor said he had received a ‘somewhat chaotic phone call’ from her to say that her train had been cancelled.

He added that trains in Wales were running [and not affected by rail strikes] and there was nothing online to say train had been cancelled. He had told Morgan to go back to the station and get on the next train.

Judge Richards said that she was prepared to give Morgan the opportunity to get on the next train to Swansea but that she would issue an arrest warrant if this did not happen.

The court confirmed that Morgan did not attend later in the day and that a bench warrant had been issued for her arrest.