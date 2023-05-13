Monk Haven Manor, St Ishmaels, is on the market with the Country Living Group at a guide price of £2,500,000.

As well as your own manor, you also get a letting cottage, an additional residence, five letting rooms, and a shepherd’s hut in what is described as ‘a truly remarkable estate in a magical position’ in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Monk Haven Manor is accessed via a sweeping driveway that winds through a hidden valley.

The Grade II listed late Georgian gentleman’s residence was built as the rectory for the medieval church of St Ishmaels which stands as the only neighbour to this remarkable home.

Monk Haven Manor owns approximately twenty acres of the ancient wooded valley all the way down to the beach (which it owns to the high water mark).

The main manor house offers five bedrooms including a self-contained one-bedroom annex.

The sale also includes a separate family residence, letting cottage, and five serviced letting rooms.

“Monk Haven Manor offers a buyer a complete lifestyle purchase with this stunning location and accommodation being perfect for weddings or destination holidays,” says Country Living Group.

In the main house you enter the property via the large original wooden door and arrive in the main hallway which runs through the centre of the house. Beautiful herringbone parquet flooring leads you into the space which opens to the lounge and study to the fore with doors to the annex, utility, and kitchen at the rear.

Lounge The formal lounge is the first room you come to on your left when you enter the property. This wonderful space has an impressive casement window to the front of the property and a wood burning stove on the opposite wall. The high ceilings have intricate moulding around the edges with double doors opening through a panelled archway into the formal dining room.

Formal Dining Room This wonderful space is flooded with light from the casement window at the front of the room and the French windows to the side. This delightful room is currently laid out as the dining area for the letting rooms but would equally make a charming reception room for a private residence. There are lovely views out over the gardens from both windows with another set of glazed doors leading back to the secondary dining room at the rear of the property.

Study Across the main hallway from the lounge you find the attractive study. A flexible space that could easily be used as a full reception room, it currently serves as an ideal home office. This reception room has a casement window to the front and a beautiful bay window that looks out over the garden at the side of the house. The room also has an open fire set in a marble fireplace as another focal point.

Kitchen Situated in the centre of the property the kitchen is truly the heart of the home. Offering ample worktop space around the walls and on the central island, this practical space would be a joy to cook in. An Aga sits in the original hearth with an additional cooker and gas hob to complement it. A butler sink is set below the internal window to the utility room with enough space in the room for an American style fridge freezer and an undercounter dishwasher. An archway to the southern wall opens into the secondary dining room.

Secondary Dining Room Accessed either from the archway off the kitchen or the double doors from the formal dining room, this is a warm space that welcomes you in. This dining room offers a more informal space to the elegant dining room at the front of the property. Situated just off the kitchen, this room housed the original stove and bread oven for the manor. Refurbished by the owners, the stone hearth now contains a wood burning stove at its heart. A stable door opens out to the rear of the property with a window to the side bringing in natural light. A door in the rear wall opens to the cloakroom.

Cloakroom This well-appointed cloakroom has a stained glass window as its focal point, with a unique monk design created by the current owners. The room offers a hand basin and lavatory and has a door into a large, and very useful, panty at the rear of the kitchen.

Utility Positioned at the rear of the home this space is a perfect utility and boot room. The space has a row of kitchen cabinets along with a butler sink and space for a washing machine and dryer along with an American style fridge freezer. There are windows and a door to the rear that give access to the back of the property.

First Floor Landing The staircase from the entrance hall is one of two in the manor, with this staircase leading you up to the main first floor landing. To the front of the landing are doors to two of the ensuite bedrooms and a door to the side opening to the upstairs bedroom in the annex. There is also a door to the southern wall which opens into another corridor that leads to two further bedrooms, the family bathroom, and a shower room.

Bedroom One Situated at the centre of the property, this ensuite double looks out over the valley from the shuttered casement window to the fore. The high ceilings found throughout the property increase the light which floods the space and adds to the wonderful sense of occasion.

Ensuite Shower Room This large ensuite offers a casement window to the front, hand basin set in a vanity unit, lavatory, and walk-in double shower. There is tiling to the floor, shower enclosure, and hand basin splashback.

Bedroom Two Positioned next to bedroom one is another lovely ensuite double bedroom. The room has a shuttered casement window to the front with ample space for freestanding bedroom furniture.

Ensuite Shower Room This well-appointed ensuite offers a shower, lavatory, and hand basin with full tiling to the floor and walls.

Bedroom Three Currently used as the master bedroom in the private owners’ accommodation in the manor. This good-sized bedroom has a range of fitted wardrobes and cupboards along with a window that looks south over the gardens. While this bedroom does not currently have an ensuite it does have a shower room directly next to it which could be reconfigured to provide one if needed.

Shower Room Positioned between bedrooms three and four, this handy shower room has a high level window to the side. The room has a corner shower with body jets, lavatory, and corner hand basin.

Bedroom Four Opposite bedroom three is this good-sized single bedroom which also enjoys lovely views over the gardens to the south of the manor.

Family Bathroom This characterful space provides an opulent bathroom for the manor. With a freestanding roll top bath, lavatory, hand basin, and shuttered casement window to the rear, this room is a great addition to the property. There is also a large fitted airing cupboard on the inner wall.

Self Contained Annex This part of the manor was used by extended family but could easily be returned to be part of the household. There is an internal door to both floors of the manor along with an external door to the rear.

Ground Floor Lounge The bright and welcoming lounge has a bay window that looks out over the gardens along with a fireplace containing an electric fire on the front wall. To the rear of the room an archway opens into a rear hall with a door to the kitchenette, an external door to the rear of the property, and a staircase to the first floor.

Kitchenette This recently installed kitchen provides an oven, hob, sink and undercounter fridge. There is a window to the rear along with an extractor fan. This room was previously used as a bathroom and could be returned to this to provide an additional ground floor ensuite bedroom to the manor.

First Floor Landing A timber staircase leads up to the first floor landing at the rear of the annex. This space has doors to the bedroom and shower room along with a window to the side.

Bedroom This double bedroom has a shuttered casement window to the side along with an open fire and ample room for freestanding bedroom furniture along with a built-in cupboard. A door opens to the main manor house first floor landing if this bedroom was to be used with the rest of the home.

Shower Room The shower room of the annex landing offers a shower, lavatory, and hand basin on a vanity unit. Natural light is brought in through the frosted glass door and the high level window to the landing.

Timber Lodge On the opposite side of the valley to the main manor house an additional, self-contained, residence has been created for additional accommodation for family. Currently set up as a one-bedroom property with living space and studio, it could easily be reconfigured to provide two bedrooms if needed. The property is wood clad and melts into the woodland landscape that surrounds it. There are gardens and seating areas that surround it along with its own gated parking area.

The Apple Store This delightful cottage is built into the original walls of the garden and has been lovingly renovated by the current owners. With its own private garden and hot tub area to the front, this charming cottage is a very popular space. The ground floor offers a good-sized seating area with wood burning stove which is open to the mezzanine sleeping area above. There is a kitchenette beside the stairs to the mezzanine with a well-appointed bathroom completing the accommodation.

Serviced Letting Rooms Monk Haven Manor has five serviced letting rooms converted from the stone outbuildings: Brynach, Caradog, Gofan, Teilo and Ysfael. All five of the rooms offer wonderfully comfortable ensuite bedrooms with the larger units offering their own seating areas too. All of the rooms open out to the front of the building via French windows which lead to their own external seating areas along with the many paths that wind their way through this beautiful valley.

Shepherds Hut Perched on one of the highest points of the land at Monk Haven this delightful shepherd’s hut is positioned away from the other accommodation. Located at the edge of one of the two paddocks owned by the property, the hut has a wonderful outlook over the haven and towards Dale. This hand-built property offers one open plan living and sleeping space with a log burner and ensuite shower room.

External The land at Monk Haven Manor extends to approximately twenty acres and is primarily made up of ancient woodland and the gardens that surround the estate. The manor owns the majority of the valley as it heads down to the coast, including the beach to the mean high-water mark. The woodland has numerous private paths that crisscross the valley along with the Pembrokeshire coastal path and a footpath that runs down to the beach.

The gardens that surround the manor and the letting properties have been exceptionally maintained and offer numerous sheltered seating areas, lawns, and wonderful viewpoints to take in this truly stunning location.

To the south of the main house as you head for the sea, you enter the impressive walled garden. This space has been extensively cleared by the current owners and is utilised as a wedding and party venue with the sheltered area within the walls perfect for a marquee. The walled garden also contains a toilet block and bar area which make it the idea venue for any size of gathering.

Beyond the walled garden is a large lake which is fed from the stream that runs through the gardens and along the bottom of the valley and down to the beach.

In the ground of the manor are the remains of two further buildings. One is a folly on the cliff edge which offers jaw-dropping views of the coastline and the other is a crenelated two storey building built into the stone walls that surround the valley. Both buildings would require complete renovation to be brought into use and while planning has never been sought for this, CADW is keen for them to be brought back into use to preserve them for the future.