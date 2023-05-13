Jesse Nicholson, 43, breached a restraining order on April 26 by jumping in front of moving vehicles on a Tenby road and being abusive towards the drivers and members of public present.

On the same day he assaulted two special constables acting in the exercise of their duty and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Nicholson, of Queensfield Tenby, admitted all four offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court. He was remanded in custody and committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing.

Yesterday, Friday, May 12, his defence solicitor, Hannah George, said that had turned to alcohol following the death of his grandmother and had subsequently become dependant.

She said that he had only been in trouble with the law since July 2022and that alcohol was a significant factor in this.

She added that a community order imposed previously by the magistrates court had not been able to address the problem of Nicholson’s alcoholism as he was still dependant on alcohol.

However, since he had been in custody and is now sober an alcohol treatment programme would be appropriate.

Ms George also asked for an addendum pre-sentence report She added that Nicholson had a brain injury and significant problems with his mental health.

“He wants to remain sober and lead a life of sobriety,” she said. “Now is the opportunity to really seize the momentum and address these under lying issues that are clearly a feature in this defendant’s offending behaviour.

Judge Mr Recorder David Payne said: “This behaviour is nothing short of an absolute nuisance; the sheer frustration that professional services have in having to regularly deal with him, the sheer amount of inconvenience he has caused to members of the public.

“There are a lot of mental health issues and the defendant self-medicates through alcohol.”

He said that there were two choices, the courts could keep locking Nicholson up for breeching his community order or they could explore whether there was a possibility of addressing the causative issues.

He adjourned sentencing for three weeks for another pre-sentence report to be prepared and remanded Nicholson back into custody until then.

“When you offend you are an absolute nuisance to members of the public,” he told Nicholson. “Why do you offend and what can you do to address that.

“If this carries on, you will spend your life going in and out of jail. That will help nobody at all.”

He said the report would give the sentencing judge more information about Nicholson and the services that are available to him.

“Now that you have bee in custody, your relationship with alcohol has forcibly changed. It is appropriate there should be another pre-sentence report.”

Nicholson will be sentenced early next month. The case will go back to the magistrates before then to look at replacing the restraining order with a criminal behaviour order.