Tenby lifeboat was launched at 11.42am with the resort’s coastguard team also being paged.

Reports received by Milford Haven Coastguard Headquarters were that the diver, who had been in the sea off Freshwater East, was overdue to return.

The diver was found safe and well in Freshwater East car park and all crews subsequently stood down.

The call out was treated as a false alarm with good intent.

Free diving is essentially diving without using breathing apparatus such as scuba gear. Free divers hold their breath at depth until resurfacing.

According to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), freediving is 'the perfect way to reconnect to the sea and explore the depths of the oceans with minimal impact'.

The association recommends that free divers learn about the sport as it can involve risk of ear, sinus, and lung injuries and blackouts.