The crash took place at around 8am this morning, Saturday, May 13.

Police say that the collision involved a red motorbike, which was travelling along the A477 towards Pembroke, and a white van towing a trailer, travelling along the A4075 from Pembroke, before joining the A477.

Officers confirmed that the man’s family has been informed.

“Sadly, a man died at the scene,” said a police spokesperson. “His next of kin has been informed. Formal identification has not yet taken place.”

The spokesperson added that no other injuries were caused by the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward, Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230513-109.