“This is an amazing opportunity for us to raise awareness of Megan’s Starr and the vital work that we do and we’re super thankful to the team at Folly Farm for this wonderful project,” said Nicola Herteveld of Megan’s Starr.

“We can’t wait for half term, which is when we’ll be setting up.”

Since Megan’s Starr was founded, Nicola and her team have been looking at new ways in which they can support the young people of Pembrokeshire.

“There's no ‘one size fits all’ in mental health, and the ways in which young people may be seeking help is so diverse,” she explained.

So, for the past 12 months, the charity has been working diligently on its ‘Speakeasy Coffee and Shake van’ which has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund Wales project.

“This means we can now take our mobile van into rural areas where perhaps young people wouldn’t otherwise be able to access our service,” explained Nicola.

The full-wrapped electric Speakeasy Coffee and Shake Van offers young people barista training, teaches them about green energy and the environment, and offers mobile support for those who need help or advice.

It can also visit schools, colleges, sporting and community groups, fetes, and any other events where young people can gain experience in serving the public.