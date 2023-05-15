So far, the club has staged two very successful soul, Motown and disco nights at the Merlewood Hotel, Saundersfoot, and this weekend's promises to be even better.

In addition to the resident DJs, Pauline and Chris, there will be guest DJs at the turntables. You can enjoy tunes by Marvin Gaye, Supremes, Candi Staton, Barry White, Edwin Starr, Harold Melvin, the O'Jays and many more.

Saundersfoot Soul Club evenings provide the opportunity to dance once again to your favourite soul, Motown and disco tunes from the 70s. In line with the current vinyl revival, all the tunes are played from the original vinyl records.

The event is open to locals and visitors. Entry is only £5 by wristbands which can be reserved prior to the evening.

Contact Pauline Williams at the Merlewood Hotel, Saundersfoot on 01834 812421 to reserve.

For more information, see the Saundersfoot Soul Club Facebook page.

The other dates this summer for the soul, Motown and disco nights are Saturdays June 10, July 15, September 30 and October 14.