Paul Dowson has found himself back in the courts this week after being accused of working as a door supervisor at The Five Arches, Tenby, without a valid security industry authority licence.
The Crown Prosecution Service alleges that Dowson, 56, of Princes Street, Pembroke Dock, worked on the door between April 30 and June 4, 2022 and again on June 5, 2022.
They claim that during this period he carried out ‘designed activities’ in connection with a contract for the supply of services as door supervisor, despite not having the appropriate licence issued under the Private Security Industry Act 2001.
Dowson pleaded not guilty to both charges and the matter was adjourned until September 7, 2023, when the trial will take place at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
