“I’ve just spent a fantastic few days at the school, getting this done for the new library space, but also having the chance to sing along to the radio as I did it,” he joked.

The mural features a host of children’s literary characters from the books of leading authors such as Roald Dahl, David Baddiel, David Walliams, Reem Faruqi, JK Rowling, JRR Tolkien and even a few more who have been thrown in for good measure .

Lloyd the Graffiti has been painting on walls since 1999 and has become renowned for encapsulating an area’s history and natural beauty so succinctly in his work.

Using his customary spray paints, he recently created a unique series of paintings of the Pembrokeshire coastline with a predominant focus on the beaches in the North such as Whitesands, Newgale and Broad Haven.

He works closely with schools and youth organisation throughout the county, and will soon be taking part in a town project in conjunction with Neyland Youth Club. Further details on this project will be announced once work gets underway.