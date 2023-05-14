Fishguard Sea Cadets Commanding Officer (CO), Chris Peake, died suddenly on the evening of Friday, May 12.

CO Lt Peake was loved and respected by his cadets, their families and the wider community for his dedication, hard work and kindness.

His passing has left the communities of Fishguard and Goodwick, and beyond, incredibly saddened.

CO Lt Peake had been involved with Sea Cadets for more than four decades, joining as a cadet at the age of 11 in 1981.

When he reached the age of 18 he became an adult volunteer, deciding that he wanted to give something back to an organisation he felt has shaped his life for the better.

In an interview on Cadet Day in 2020 he said that he valued seeing how much his cadets grew in confidence. He delighted in their achievements and enjoyed working as a team to help shape young people's lives for the better.

CO Peake was awarded the 2023 mayor's award for outstanding citizen of the year. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Last month CO Lt Peake was awarded Fishguard and Goodwick Mayor’s Award for the outstanding citizen of the year.

“I chose Chris because of all the work he has done with the Sea Cadets,” said Mayor Sharon McCarney at the time.

“He works full-time, and he gives so much back to the town as a volunteer. I’m proud of Fishguard Sea Cadets.”

Mayor McCarney was at the Sea Cadets’ fundraising Tea Fit for a King last weekend, where CO Lt Peake made sure that everything ran smoothly and all guests were fed.

She said yesterday, Saturday, on behalf of the town council: “We at Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of CO Chris Peake of Fishguard Sea Cadets.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all at Fishguard Sea Cadets.”

The Central Sea Cadets charity also paid tribute to CO Lt Peake’s dedication.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sad passing of our esteemed Commanding Officer, Lieutenant (SCC) Christopher Peake RNR, who passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Friday 12 May 2023,” a spokesperson said.

Lt (SCC) Chris Peake RNR was not only commanding officer for Fishguard Sea Cadets Unit but also a mentor, a leader, a dedicated member of the Sea Cadets family and a pillar of his community.

“His dedication to the unit and his unyielding commitment to developing young individuals into capable and responsible adults was second to none.

“His positive influence and impact across Sea Cadets has been immeasurable and he will be greatly missed.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, their children and wider family. We cannot begin to comprehend the depth of their loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and everyone at Fishguard Sea Cadets during this incredibly difficult time.”

The unit staff and cadets, and anyone else affected by the sad loss can contact the Sea Cadets support line on 0207 654 7070.

Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat added its condolences, saying: “As a station we are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Lieutenant (SCC) Chris Peake RNR, commanding officer of Fishguard Sea Cadets.

“Within the crew are a number of members who have had or still have a connection with the Fishguard Sea Cadets, an organisation which has always been willing to support our station when putting on events.

Our sincere condolences go out to his wife Donna, his sons Aaron and Scott, family, friends and all involved in Fishguard Sea Cadets who have not only lost a loved one, but also a pillar of the local community.”

The town’s Round Table has collaborated with Fishguard Sea Cadets on countless occasions.

“We at Round Table are deeply saddened to hear the news regarding the passing of CO Lt Chris Peake of Fishguard Sea Cadets,” said a spokesperson.

“Fishguard Sea Cadets and Round Table have worked closely together over the years, and Chris' dedication to this maritime youth organization always shone through, and he will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with Chris' family and all at Fishguard Sea Cadets at this difficult time.”