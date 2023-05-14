Thanks to support from Arts Council Wales and The Successors of the Mandingue organisation, Rasha and the band will be at the Queens Hall, Natnerth on Friday June 9.

Singer, musician and songwriter Rasha who has had a global presence on the international music scene for over 30 years.

Her music is a fascinating and exciting amalgamation of styles that includes the centuries-old musical traditions of the Nubian culture, the rhythms of central Sudan, the tom-tom beats of the African Sahel, the echoes and influences of North African, Arabic and Flamenco sounds, with elements of funk, reggae and jazz.

Rasha’s unique combination of styles comes from her desire to share the beauty and traditions of the diverse music of Sudan with her own contemporary twists, making it accessible to everyone.

She has collaborated with Youssou N’Dour and many other internationally- renowned performers.

In 2022, Rasha recorded and released ‘Salam’, a song for the International Day of Peace, which has become even more poignant today given the current tragic situation in her home country.

Tickets: £18, £15 (concessions) and £10 (child), plus booking fee are available from the box office on 01834 861212 or at www.thequeenshall.org.uk.

Listen to Rasha on https://www.youtube.com/@rasha9263