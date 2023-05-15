Amongst the four chosen to receive £1,000 each was the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Swim organisers, the Tenby Sea Swimming Association (TSSA) nominated Paul Sartori not only because of its work done throughout the community, but because it is also the chosen charity of St Mary's Church, Tenby.

As a charity representative was unable to attend the swim's recent presentation, TSSA secretary Nicole Evans met up with Paul Sartori Store manager, Amanda-Jane Myatt, to hand over the £1,000 cheque.

The Paul Sartori Foundaton's charity manager, Sandra Dade, said: “We are so grateful to all local event organisers, such as Tenby Sea Swimming Association, for supporting the charity.

"It is through the generosity of the local community that we are able to continue to provide end-of-life care to Pembrokeshire people.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

For more information on the charity and its services, see www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.