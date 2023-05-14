Andy Dawling is walking around the perimeter of Wales in a bid to raise £21,000 for the SAS Regimental Association; the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust and Restart rugby players charity.

Andy spent a few days walking with with friend and sand artist, Ross Andrews. The pair created an eye-catching sand art design on North Beach Tenby to celebrate the completion of 780 miles of the 1,000 mile mission.

Andy joined the Army at 17 and spent over two decades in the UK's Elite Airborne Forces with the 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

He was deployed on operations in Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Between tours he was an elite sportsman, playing professional rugby for Gloucester, Harlequins and 7’s with the Barbarians and England.

“Fast forward a decade, and I have learnt that my suppression of past events has manifested itself in my psyche and behaviours,” said Andy.

“Despite having a complete breakdown, I was still in denial as to my mental health issues, until recently having been clinically diagnosed with PTSD.”

Andy says that he suffers from continuous intrusive thoughts from past experiences, ever increasing fogginess of mind, unwarranted negative thoughts about himself and hyper-vigilance to threats that simply don’t exist.

“These symptoms, together with the unsettling feeling of being on edge when I go to sleep, has resulted in an increasing need to self-isolate,” he said.

“My refusal to admit I was struggling and lack of recognition for the need of help has had a significant detrimental effect on not only my own wellbeing, but also on the people I care for the most.”

However, Andy says that the disciplined approach to resolving problems instilled in him by his military background is helping him to tackle this challenge.

“As such, I am taking responsibility for my own recovery, drawing on the latest research to assist in my healing and the support of a caring community.

“I am determined and focussed on my mission to quieten the demons and help who I can along the way.”

Andy is raising funds for the SAS Association which focuses on the welfare of its members and their dependants; The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust which supports men and women severely injured through playing rugby and Restart which supports professional rugby players suffering from serious injury, illness or hardship.

“Andy has been overwhelmed by the support from local communities, rugby clubs and the many people that have joined him on his walk along the way,” said Andrew. “He said the kindness and hospitality he has been shown is nothing short of amazing.”

Anyone is welcome to join the walk or a get together at any point. For more information click on the link above.