Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen, believed to be in the Aberystwyth area.
16-year-old Kieren was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black gilet, black joggers, white trainers, and a black cap – though he may have changed his clothing.
He has a Birmingham accent.
If you have seen Kieren, or do have info that might help police find him? Please contact: 🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson 📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk 📞 | 101 Quote reference: DP-20230503-428 If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
