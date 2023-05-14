16-year-old Kieren was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black gilet, black joggers, white trainers, and a black cap – though he may have changed his clothing.

He has a Birmingham accent.

If you have seen Kieren, or do have info that might help police find him? Please contact: 🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson 📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk 📞 | 101 Quote reference: DP-20230503-428 If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.