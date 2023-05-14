Creselley maintained their unbeaten record at the top of the Pembrokeshire League division one with a two-wicket win over St Ishmaels - after dismissing the hosts for 154 all out.
Lawrenny meanwhile lost by three wickets to Neyland, Herbrandston beat Saundersfoot by 14 runs; Llangwm beat Narberth by 114 runs and St Ishmaels lost to Cresselly by two wickets.
Results: 13 May: Pembrokeshire Cricket League:
DIVISION ONE
Carew (262-7) beat Burton (151) by 111 runs
Carew; Tim Hicks 46, Shaun Whitfield 75no, Iori Hicks 5-33, Sam Harts 3-32. Burton; James Davies 2-64, Dan Llewellyn 2-23, Toby Hayman 53, Dan Ridge 37no.
Herbrandston (145) beat Saundersfoot (131) by 14 runs
Herbrandston; Jonty Bennett 50, Kristan Bennett 29 & 2-21, Robert Hood 17 & 3-3, Charlie Malloy 10 & 2-28, Dean John 2-22. Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 3-22 & 23, Jack Franklin 2-20 & 15, Yannik Parker 30, Tudor Hurle 3-41 & 14no.
Lawrenny (208) lost to Neyland (211-7) by 3 wkts
Lawrenny; Harry Thomas 73, Jamie Phillips 29no, Kyle Marsh 26, Will Allen 24, Rob Williams 1-31, Ryan Morton 3-32, Finley Lewis 3-28. Neyland; Jack John 1-48, Patrick Hannon 2-37, Ross Hardy 1-39, Brad McDermott-Jenkins 1-28, Nic Koomen 2-31 & 30, Dai Davies 56no, Patrick Bellerby 38, Andrew Miller 29.
St Ishmaels (149) lost to Cresselly (154-8) by 2 wkts
St Ishmaels; Lewis Rhead 4-27, Brennan Devonald 2-20 & 15, Andrew Pawlett 2-13, Jonathan Pawlett 54no, Philip Llewellyn 19. Cresselly; Neal Williams 23, Iwan Izzard 30, Neilson Cole 44no, Charlie Arthur 3-20, Simon Cole 2-24, George Davies 3-36, Christian Phillips 2-28. Cresselly; Neal Williams 23, Iwan Izzard 30, Neilson Cole 44no, Charlie Arthur 3-20, Simon Cole 2-24, George Davies 3-36, Christian Phillips 2-28.
Llangwm (268) beat Narberth (154) by 114 runs
Llangwm; Luke Brock 46 & 6-2, Matthew Kiff 133, Steve Mills 2-15, Noah Davies 2-48. Narberth; Kyle Quartermaine 60, Ceri Davies 23no, Lewis Hough 4-60, Loui Davies 3-39.
DIVISION TWO
Cresselly II (194) lost to Kilgetty (331-3) by 137 runs
Cresselly II; Morgan Lewis 90, Scott Arthur 45, Yori Thomas 1-37, Ryan Lewis 1-46, Ollie Arthur 1-48. Kilgetty; Toby Poole 133, Jack Parkinson 54no & 2-26, Richard Coe 95, Anthony Bevan 6-63.
Hook (76-0) beat Johnston (73) by 10 wkts
Hook; Lewis Miller 2-25, Owen Phelps 3-10, Callum James 2-25, Aled Phelps 2-1, Liam Miller 37no, Dafydd Bowen 28no. Johnston; Callum Power 17, Leigh Walters 12.
Llanrhian (47) lost to Haverfordwest (48-1) by 9 wkts
Llanrhian; Jack Jones 15, Llion Williams 1-8. Haverfordwest; Ashley James 4-12, William Phillips 3-7, James Marchant 11, Ben Field 13no, Jack Scriven 16no.
Llechryd (166-6) beat Pembroke Dock (163-9) by 4 wkts
Llechryd; David Dunfee 3-14 & 37, Rhys Beard 3-19 & 26, Graham Keen 2-32, Michael Carter 35. Pembroke Dock; George Smith 50 & 3-30, Tom Grimwood 34, Neil Gregory 22no & 1-26, Conor Carroll 1-23, Rhys Daley 1-23.
Whitland (147-3) beat Carew II (146-8) by 7 wkts
Whitland; Conor Bowen 3-31, Cian Rees 2-14, Geriant Phillips 2-28, Jonathan Thomas 69no, Gethin Scourfield 24no, Kevin Pearce 23, Andrew Edwards 17. Carew II; Gareth Lewis 56, Jacob Knox 22, Barry Evans 1-21, Mark White 1-20, Corey Hicks 1-61.
DIVISION THREE
Burton II (134-9) lost to Stackpole (136-5) by 5 wkts
Burton II; Will Ridge 61no, Dan John 29, Phil Rees 2-9, Matthew Davies 2-28. Stackpole; Josh Davies 46, Yori Roberts 21, Chris Gibbs 4-18, Paul Oeppen 2-30.
Haverfordwest II (100-2) beat Hook II (98) by 8 wkts
Haverfordwest II; Ryan Lewis 5-23, Jack Peters 1-22, Matthew Vaughan 2-10, Dean Flood 1-17, Chris Goodridge 31, Nigel Morgan 27no. Hook II; Rob Makepeace 52, Rhys Phelps 15 & 1-23, H Bevan 12, W Harries 1-11.
Laugharne (111-2) beat St Ishmaels II (110-5) by 8 wkts
Laugharne; Callum Collins-Davies 82no, Carl Smith 3-13, Simon Davies 1-10. St Ishmaels II; Steve Williams 33no, Thomas Williams 24, Kevin Bowen 28, Lenny Rees 2-23.
Narberth II (135-5) beat Llechryd II (131-8) by 5 wkts
Narberth II; Kyle Williams 54, Andrew Williams 23, Tim Webb 19, Manu 17 & 2-31, Richard Howell 3-18. Llechryd II; Richard Fletcher 46, Duncan Blackburn 18 & 2-22, Kelvin Holmes 14, Slana Cartwright 3-21.
Pembroke (190) beat Lamphey (87) by 103 runs
Pembroke; Ceri Brace 41 & 4-11, Alan Webster 30, Paul White 27, Gareth Long 22. Lamphey; David Dredge 23 & 3-21, David Blackwell 19 & 3-37, Rob Mathias 13, Peter McGilloway 2-26.
DIVISION FOUR
Carew III (55-0) beat Haverfordwest III (51) by 10 wkts
Carew III; Logan Hall 5-24, Joel Rhead 3-7, Ashley Lewis 2-9, Conor Davies 32no, Steve Cole 19no. Haverfordwest III; Jason Phillips 10, F Bakmar 18.
Fishguard (155-8) lost to Hundleton (156-6) by 4 wkts
Fishguard; George Murphy 106no, Nigel Delaney 15, Sam Kurtz 3-33. Hundleton; Leighton O'Connor 71 & 2-7, Stuard McNiffe 20, Jonathan Williams 19, Steffan Williams 3-7.
Lawrenny II (0) w/o v Crymych (0)
Neyland II (230-2) beat Llangwm II (89) by 141 runs
Neyland II; George Evans 120 & 3-2, Nathan Sutton 43, Stephen Murray 3-20. Llangwm II; Huw Brock 18, Tom Rees 18, Ryan Bywater 2-46.
Saundersfoot II (158-4) beat Llanrhian II (157-4) by 6 wkts
Saundersfoot II; Ollie Cook 2-35, Josh Samuel 1-22 & 35, Gareth Edwards 74no. Llanrhian II; Frazer Watson 66no, Karl Davies 44 & 2-21.
DIVISION FIVE
Haverfordwest IV (119-8) beat Whitland II (118-8) by 2 wkts
Haverfordwest IV; Ifan Williams 46no, Z Maah 3-22, Dylan Lee 2-28. Whitland III; Gothia Ramsday 34 & 2-8, Iwan Bevan 34no & 2-2, Joel Evans 2-10.
Kilgetty II (0) ab v Pembroke II (0)
Pembroke Dock II (90-1) beat Herbrandston II (89) by 9 wkts
Pembroke Dock II; Anton John 5-18 & 52no, Phil Scott 2-10, Adam Phillips 21. Herbrandston II; John Cumani 21 & 1-32, Atticus Kingston 32.
DIVISION SIX
Hundleton II (82) lost to Laugharne II (147) by 65 runs
Hundleton II; Elliott Midgely 24, Mark Williams 23no, Stuart Midgely 16, David Lockyear 2-28. Laugharne II; Rob Couzins 30 & 1-12, Liam Morley-Trivett 45 & 4-18, Sam Lynch 27, Steve Trivett 1-13.
Neyland III (177) beat Whitland III (163) by 14 runs
Neyland III; Rodney Murphy 5-8, Dylan James 60, Ollie Vaughan-Harries 15, Sam Vaughan-Harries 39, Maddie Potter 2-35. Whitland III; Kieth Hogben 44, Matthew Williams 34, Sion Benjamin 2-21 & 28, Ryan Williams 2-31, Tegan Ryan 2-10, Ben James 2-25.
Stackpole II (84) beat Cresselly III (77) by 7 runs
Stackpole II; Mike Terry 19 & 5-16. Cresselly III; Thomas Rowlands 22, Dylan John 2-5, S Craig 2-1. Cresselly III; Thomas Rowlands 22, Dylan John 2-5, S Craig 2-1.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here