Applications are open for the Abigail’s Arts Award from Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard.

The award, which launched in 2022, is aimed at 16 to 25-year-olds in Pembrokeshire. Two bursaries of £500 each will be awarded and young people across the county are being encouraged to apply.

Whether their passion is singing, dancing, photography or needlework – if it involves the arts they’re eligible.

The award has been set up by Goswell family of Fishguard as a way to honour their daughter Abigail.

Abigail loved music, cinema and Fishguard. A talented pianist and singer she spent the last few months of her life in the seaside town with her family, before breast cancer took her life at the age of just 47.

We wanted to create a legacy for Abigail that would reflect her passion for music and cinema and give youngsters a step on the way to realising their own dreams,” said her parents Jenny and Richard Goswell.

“As we follow the work of the successful applicants this will be a reminder of the love and joy that Abigail gave to our lives.”

Her sister Emma added:

"Wherever she is now, I think my little sister would have a twinkle in her eye to think she would be helping the stars of the future.

“She was a talented piano player, a great singer and loved music and cinema.

I miss her like crazy and this award is one way we can keep her memory and legacy alive.”

The £500 grants can be spent on things like travel to auditions, tuition fees, creative materials, equipment or activities. Anything that helps young people pursue their dreams.

Last year the awards went to 18-year-old Max Pickering from Goodwick, a skilled guitarist looking for money to buy a new guitar and some recording equipment. The other award went to 18-year-old actress Lucy Richards from Angle, near Pembroke to help her fund her acting foundation course.

Lucy receiving her award from Richard Goswell. (Image: Theatr Gwaun)

The award trustees hope that this year will see an even bigger influx of applications from talented young people across Pembrokeshire.

Patrick Thomas, Chair of Trustees at Theatr Gwaun, added: "I'm delighted that Theatr Gwaun is able to support young artists, thanks to the generosity of the Goswell family.”

If you know a talented young person who needs help to pursue their dreams of working in the arts, Abigail’s Arts Award wants to support them.

Applications are open till June 30 2023. You can apply online via the Theatr Gwaun website: theatrgwaun.com/abigails-arts-award.

For further information contact Patrick Thomas patrick@theatrgwaun.com or Emma Goswell emma_goswell@yahoo.co.uk.