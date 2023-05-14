Ashley Thomas Rogers, of Kilgetty, died at the scene on the A477 near the A4075 Fingerpost Junction, between Milton and Cleddau, following the collision at around 8am.

“We as a family are devastated at the tragic loss of Ashley.”

“He was loved and will be dearly missed by his fiancé, son, family and friends.”

Ashley's family has said that they are devastated by his loss. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The family has asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Officers continue their investigation and urge anyone with information that could assist to report it either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230513-109.