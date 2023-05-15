A report of a missing child led to the launch of the Tenby RNLI all-weather lifeboat late yesterday afternoon, Sunday May 14.
The Haydn Miller was launched shortly before 5pm after the report that the six-year-old had gone missing at Barafundle.
The volunteer crew made best speed to the beach some eight miles west of Tenby.
News soon came in that the child had been found, so the boat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 5.30pm.
