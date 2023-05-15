The magnificent Oscar Wilde - otherwise known as 'the largest duty free shop to sail the Irish Sea' - made her way through the Milford Haven waterway to call at Pembroke Dock.

Her sailing was the start of berthing trials ahead of her replacing the Blue Star 1 on the Irish Ferries route early next month.

The ferry has the largest passenger capacity of any vessel on the Irish Sea and, with a potential service speed of 27.5 knots, will also be the fastest ferry to navigate these waters.

The Oscar Wilde sailed into Pembroke Dock at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, May 14), after leaving Estonia.

On May 13 she called at Cherbourg from where she sailed to Pembroke Dock before continuing her voyage to Rosslare later that day.

She is expected to dry dock at Belfast this afternoon (Monday) where her distinctive bright green hull and green stripes will be replaced with an all-white livery similar to the Irish Ferries’ Dublin to Holyhead flagship ferry, Ulysses.

Oscar Wilde will be boosting the Irish Ferries’ fleet ahead of the busy 2023 summer season. She has a capacity for 2,080 passengers and her 131 cabins provide berths for 520. Built in 2007, she has space for 2,380lm of freight.

Among the facilities offered on board will be the largest duty free ship sailing the Irish Sea, a Club Class lounge, self-service restaurant, an a la carte restaurant, a bar, gaming facilities, pet facilities and a children’s play area. Freight drivers will also have their own facilities.

Her first sailings with Irish Ferries are expected to take place in early June, with the current Blue Star 1 expected to sail for the final time on June 1.