Maisie Millichip, Fishguard Sea Cadets’ Leading Cadet was selected for the honour out of the thousands of sea cadets in the country.

She viewed the parade from a special cadet forces spectator area at Admiralty Arch before leading the viewing public down the mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Each of the six sections of the Cadet Force; the Sea Cadet Corps, Royal Marines Cadets, Volunteer Cadet Corps, Combined Cadet Force, Air Training Corps and Army Cadet Force were represented at the coronation.

A senior cadet from each respective Cadet Force accompanied the Royal British Legion Standards in Parliament Square.

Together, over 150 cadets and cadet force adult volunteers were present in the stands by the Admiralty Arch for the procession for the new King.

“I had an unforgettable experience during the coronation event in London,” said Maisie.

“I was deployed at Admiralty Arch in the company of cadets from all across the country and had a front row seat as the gold state coach went by with thousands of sailors, soldiers and aviators.

“Following the coronation, we had the honour of leading the viewing public down the mall towards Buckingham Palace and had a fantastic view of the Royal Family assembled on the balcony.

“It was an honour and privilege to have been a part of such a historical event, one which I will never forget.”

Maisie has recently been selected as First Sea Lord Cadet, representing the whole of the south west area for Sea Cadets.

This is an important and demanding role, working with the First Sea Lord and the Admiralty and representing the Sea Cadet Voice.

The First Sea Lord is usually the highest ranking and most senior admiral to serve in the British Armed Forces and the First Sea Lord's Cadets are regarded as some of the very best cadets from their respective organisations.

Last year Pembrokeshire College student Maisie served as the Lord Lieutenant’s cadet.