With another tough season nearly coming to an end, both sides were keen to throw the ball around at every opportunity.

The Otters were soon on the board when a flowing three quarter movement saw wing Josh Evans take an inside pass from centre Ilan Phillips and score close to the posts.

The try was converted by full back Ashley Sutton.

Josh Evans dives over for Narberth. (Image: Elwyn Davies)

Shortly afterwards Tata replied when their fly half kicked a penalty to reduced the deficit to 3-7.

Narberth dominated much of the early possession, but despite coming near to scoring on several occasions a strong and determined Tata defence was keeping them out.

Eventually a strong run down the touchline by young flanker Finn Evans saw him brought to ground only metres from the try line and captain and co- flanker Tom Powell was on hand to pick up the ball and force his way over in the corner to make it 3-12.

The conversion attempt failed, and there was no further scoring before half-time.

Tom Powell scores for Narberth. (Image: Stephen Thomas)

After the break the Otters continued to put Tata under pressure, but again the home team’s defence was solid and making it difficult for the Narberth team to break through.

By tightening up their play, the Otters forwards took matters into their own hands and a driving maul from a lineout saw the maul being brought down metres from the Tata try line.

The referee had no hesitation in awarding Narberth a penalty try to make it 3-19.

This took the wind out of the sails of the home team and allowed the Otters to press home their advantage.

Within minutes a further try was scored by scrum half Lewys Gibby after an initial break by centre Phillips, which Sutton converted to increase the Otters lead to 3-26.

Nick Gale who had come on as a substitute winger then scored a try in the corner which went unconverted, with the score at 3-31.

Nick Gale scores for Narberth. (Image: Stephen Thomas)

The sixth and final try was scored when Sutton chipped ahead, collected his own kick after a fortuitous bounce and raced over wide out to bring the final score to 3-36 in favour of the Otters.

There can be no criticism of the Otters not making use of their young, talented players this season and Man of the Match went to young hooker Tom Clarke.