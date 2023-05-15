This year, as well as paying honour to the traditional Carnival Prince and Princess, organisers have launched a quest to find their majesties, The King and Queen.

People are being asked to send in their nominations for the regal couple, the sole condition being that they have enjoyed a long and happy marriage together.

The winners will be invited to take part in the carnival day procession, and nominations can either be submitted to carnival committee members or messaged to the Neyland Carnival Facebook page on http://Neyland Carnival

Neyland Carnival has enjoyed a long and colourful history, after the first carnival was staged way back in 1922.

As a result, last year’s carnival marked the hundredth anniversary and thousands of people lined the streets and attracted some high quality floats and individuals who pulled out all the stops to ensure that a fantastic day ws enjoyed by the town.

As a result of its success, over £3,000 was distributed to over 20 local charities.

This year's carnival takes place on its customary date, namely the second Saturday in July, which this year falls on July 8