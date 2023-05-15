The crash happened near Phillips Avenue, Milford Haven, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

It is understood that two air ambulances attended the incident, with at least one returning to University Hospital Wales Cardiff.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed:

“We were called on May 13, shortly before 6:30pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Steyton Road, Milford Haven.

"We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken by air to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.”

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that critical care teams from both the Dafen and Cardiff bases attended by air. They arrived on scene at 7.15pm.

"Our involvement concluded at 9.43pm," said the spokesperson.

Police confirmed that the crash involved a young pedestrian.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition," said a spokesperson.

Steynton Road and Castle Terrace were closed for just under two hours.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to make contact via 101, quoting message DP-20230513-436.

Dyfed-Powys Police can also be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.