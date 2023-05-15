The late George Barrah’s daughter, Jackie Gilderdale and grand daughter, Madison Owen, were invited as guests to the Liberty Stadium where they handed over £550.

George spent many years running the Swansea City Football School of Excellence in Pembrokeshire and many young people headed to Swansea via George, including Wales international Joe Allen, who hails from Narberth.

On 8 May Jackie and Madison were taken to the players' tunnel where they met Allen and presented him with the cheque, as well as watching the 3-2 win against West Brom.

“My dad's link with Joe goes back to when he was playing mini football locally in Pembrokeshire," said Jackie.

"He was a very small boy back then, but had excellent technical skills for a youngster and soon gained the nickname from my dad, of Mighty Joe.

"Being at Swansea on Monday brought back so many wonderful memories”.

In 1999 George had his testimonial football match at Camrose Football Club, where over 250 young people came to play in tournaments.

It was followed by a game between Pembrokeshire Select XI v Swansea City Select XI, who were jointly captained by former Swansea City and Wales International Jeremy Charles (son of Mel Charles and nephew of John Charles) and also Lyndon Jones, the then Head of the Foundation.

Jackie said: “They signed a keepsake shirt for us back then and on Monday Joe added his signature to it too.

"My son wanted to ensure my dad remained a 'Senior Jack' due to all his involvement with the club, even when he became poorly, and Joe signed my dad's very last season ticket.

“My dad was very proud of his achievements in football."

The George Barrah Trust Fund will be kept open to raise further monies over the coming months and years, which will again will be distributed between the two charities - the Alzheimer’s Society and the Swansea City AFC Foundation.