A total of 600 highly experienced endurance runners set off at 5am last Saturday, May 13 for the Ultra Trail Snowdonia, which saw them tackling fierce ascents over a 100km duration.

Only 400 made it across the finishing line some 24 hours later and these included local fitness instructor Rhys Harries, who took part in the arduous run along with other four men from Cardigan and north Pembrokeshire, namely Gareth Thomas, his father-in-law James Allsworth, Clive Evans and Sam Morris.

“I’ve done a lot of running over the years but this was definitely the toughest event I’ve ever done,” he said.

“The extremity of the climbs we had to cover plus the knowledge that it was going to take us a very long time to reach the finishing line made it pretty scary.

"I’m not a particularly emotional person, but when I was running, there were times when I felt very vulnerable indeed.”

The runners left Llanberis at 5am on Saturday before climbing the Llanberis Pass to reach the summit of Snowdon.

They then descended the Pyg route and, on reaching the Pen-y-Pas car park, ascended Glydar Fawr, which is the fifth highest mountain in Wales.

They dropped down to Llwynogwen and then climbed up through Carnedd Llewellyn, which is the next highest mountain in Snowdon.

And Saturday’s soaring temperatures put even more strain on the runners.

“These were the highest temperatures we’ve experienced in months which made things very tough indeed," continued Rhys.

"A lot of runners gave up because of dehydration or injury and I have to admit, there were numerous times, even in the last hour, when I came that close to calling it a day. But your mental stamina keeps you going.”

Rhys finally reached the finishing line at 6am on Sunday morning, having run throughout the night. His watch confirmed that he’d been stationary for just 90 minutes throughout the previous 25 hours.

“When I reached the finishing line, I’ve never felt so relieved in all my life,” he said.

“Yes, it was great to finish the Ultra Trail, but I know that this is a race that I’ll never, ever consider running again.”