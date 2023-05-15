Narberth’s Library and Museum have both been given funding from the cultural transformation capital programme.

The programme is funded by the Welsh Government to enable public libraries, local museums and archive services transform service delivery, modernise their facilities, create more sustainable models of delivery, enable joint service working and improve the offer to people and communities.

The funding for the two buildings is part of £1.7m announced for projects across Wales. Narberth Library has received £149,997 to go towards its development and Narberth Museum has received £120,534 to improve its efficiency.

The funding award to support the Narberth Library Development project is a contribution to a significant regeneration programme to transform the Narberth Old School, a building that has been empty for over a decade, into a multiuse facility.

The library will be 58 per cent larger than the current facility, in a more visible, central, and accessible town centre location.

The funding award to support the Narberth Museum project will allow for the museum to undertake a range of measures to improve energy efficiency in the museum and make it an even better place to visit, work and volunteer in.

Dawn Bowden, Welsh Government’s deputy minister for arts, sport and tourism, said: “I’m delighted to announce the successful projects which will receive this funding under the Welsh Government’s Cultural Transformation Capital Programme, which allows us to invest significantly in our local cultural sectors.

“This round of funding is supporting a wide variety of initiatives, from transforming spaces to be better used by their communities, enabling greater access and participation, whilst also supporting the health and well-being of users, to preserving collections for future generations.

“The support provided by our local museums, archives and libraries is essential to helping communities in Wales thrive, now more than ever.

"The Welsh Government is committed to continuing this much needed support for organisations at the heart of Welsh Culture, continuing to ensure that everyone in Wales has access to arts and cultural activities.”

The programme was extended to include museums and archives in 2017 and since then, has given more than £9m to organisations across Wales to help improve their services.