His appointment marks an exciting time for Arthur as he sets out to broaden the dynamics of the town’s demography.

“It all started during last year’s Platinum Jubilee, when I was organising a celebratory party close to the river,” he said.

“The town council was also organising a jubilee party and so we decided to get together and work cohesively towards one main event.

“I guess that working with the other councillors gave me a certain degree of fulfilment and so I decided to join them and become a town councillor myself.”

Arthur Brooker is eager to broaden the council’s interaction with every aspect of its community.

And as a professional events organiser and a director of the Haverhub community project, he is already in an advantageous position to strengthen this direction.

Arthur was one of the forces behind the Haverhub’s pop-up board game café, where families can get together and socialise whilst playing board games and he gets the opportunity to meet the youth on a regular basis at the music events which he co-ordinates throughout the county.

Finally, his work as a lynchpin with the community-focussed art organisation Breakout Gallery enables him to meet the middle aged and older generations of the town.

“I’m hitting virtually every single demography with my work, and this is something that I now want to do as a councillor,” he said.

A native of Bristol, Arthur moved to Pembrokeshire as a child and attended Manorbier VCP School and subsequently Greenhill Secondary School in Tenby.

“I’m effectively going to do my very best and I feel truly honoured about becoming Sheriff of Haverfordwest.

“Twelve months ago, I would never have imagined such a thing happening. All I want is to use this role as a vehicle to make things happen and support a wide cross-section of people throughout the town.”

The Shrievalty of Haverfordwest is one of 15 across England and Wales and one of only two that remain in Wales, the other being in Carmarthen.

From the 16th century, the sheriff served as the king's representive in all county matters, however Arthur believes this stature may have diluted somewhat over the years.

"I'm not sure whether King Charles cares that much, to be honest - he certianly hasn't rung me up yet.

"But my hope is that I can use this postition to help support the people of Haverfordwest and start representing the under-represented."