A multi-agency search was initiated for two divers who had not returned to their dive boat.
Coastguard rescue helicopter 936 was dispatched from Caernarvon, both St Davids lifeboats were launched and coastguard teams from Fishguard and St Davids tasked at 3.50pm yesterday, Sunday May 14.
St Davids All-Weather Lifeboat Norah Wortley and D Class Marian and Alan Clayton made best speed to the location near Abereiddy.
As they arrived on scene it was confirmed that the dive boat had located and recovered both divers around 1.5 miles further down the coast. They were both safe and well.
The lifeboats came alongside the dive boat in order to confirmed that neither of the missing divers were in need of any medical assistance.
The boat then returned to Porthgain where it had launched from. It was met by coastguard teams who offered safety advice.
