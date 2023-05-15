A fisherman was medically evacuated from his boat by helicopter on Sunday, morning.
The fishing vessel was around 30 miles south of St Annes Head when it contacted Milford Haven Coastguard Headquarters to say that a crew member required medical assistance.
Angle lifeboat was launched to the aid of the vessel. Coastguard helicopter 187 was also dispatched.
The helicopter reached the vessel first and Angle lifeboat was subsequently stood down. The helicopter recovered the crew member from the vessel and took him to hospital.
