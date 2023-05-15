Each of the areas have been newly painted and decorated with new flooring, new furniture which has been locally sourced wherever possible and artwork including paintings created by local pupils.

“Many of these areas were closed during the Covid pandemic and we’ve been keen to enhance and renovate them to make them more appealing and comfortable for the residents,” said Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member Michelle Bateman.

“All the residents were invited to coffee mornings to give their views on all aspects of the refurbishment and we have tried to incorporate all of their ideas.”

Pembrokeshire County Council’s housing department carried out the work with a Welsh Government Housing with Care Fund grant of £45,000, following consultation with the residents.

Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi have created a stunning painting for Yr Hafan while Milford Haven School will be providing paintings for Hilton House.