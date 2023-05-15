The late Mair Garnon James was herself a staunch supporter of the Eisteddfod for many years, giving of her time tirelessly both as a committee member and also as a natural compere on stage.

Now, in recognition of her work, the Tlws Coffa Mair Garnon James Memorial Award will be presented to the winner of the best humorous/comedy performer.

Mrs James was herself a highly talented performer, leader, magistrate, public speaker and lay preacher whose humour and wealth of knowledge was enjoyed and respected throughout Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and further afield.

Following her death in 2022 her children, namely Carys, Meinir and Emyr, decided to donate an award in her honour, which will now become a regular fixture in the annual Eisteddfod's schedule.

It has been hand carved by Emyr from a piece of wood salvaged from Bethsaida Chapel which was a very special and spiritual place for Mrs James throughout her life.

It features carvings of Poppit beach and the Cemaes Head, which were both places which meant a great deal to Mair Garnon.

This year’s Eisteddfod Llandudoch takes place on May 20 at St Dogmaels Memorial Hall.