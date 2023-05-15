A JUDGE branded a white supremacist podcaster’s views as a “stain on our humanity” as he sent him to prison.
Following a trial at Swansea Civic Centre, James Allchurch, of Gelli, near Llawhaden, was convicted of ten out of 15 counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred over a two-year period.
The offences related to podcasts uploaded between May 17, 2019, and March 18, 2021, to a public website called Radio Aryan, which was later renamed Radio Albion.
The jury had heard that Allchurch, 51, was a self-proclaimed “avowed racist” and Adolf Hitler supporter.
At Swansea Crown Court, Judge Huw Rees sentenced Allchurch to two-and-a-half years in prison, running concurrently for each of the ten offences.
More to follow.
