Ashley Thomas Rogers, 29, of Kilgetty, died at the scene on the A477 on Saturday morning, near the A4075 Fingerpost Junction, between Milton and Pembroke Dock.

“We as a family are devastated at the tragic loss of Ashley," they said in a statement.

“He was loved and will be dearly missed by his fiancé, son, family and friends.”

Mr Rogers' red motorcycle collided at around 8am with a white van towing a trailer, which had been on the A4075 from Pembroke before it joined the A477 towards Carmarthen.

Repeated calls to improve road safety at the Fingerpost accident blackspot have been made for many years, with local town council Pembroke raising its concerns with the Trunk Road Agency on many occasions.

Local county councillor, and former town councillor, Cllr Aaron Carey contacted both the Local Democracy Reporting Service and local Senedd Member Sam Kurtz to raise his concerns.

“I'm sure, as I was, that you were saddened to hear of the tragic accident, which occurred at the finger post junction on the A477 yesterday.

“The dangerous layout of this area of the road has been highlighted several times over the past few years, notably whilst serving on Pembroke Town Council; I remember several times that representations were made for it to be reviewed which fell on deaf ears.

“Well, several years, several accidents and, very sadly, fatalities and injuries later, still nothing has been done.

“I implore you, on behalf of the people of Pembroke, to use any power or influence you can to get the minister responsible to launch an immediate investigation and resolution to this issue before any more accidents occur.”

Conservative Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Sam Kurtz said: “Firstly, I send my sincere condolences to Ashley’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Having raised the safety of this junction, along with the safety of the whole A477 with the Welsh Government’s Transport Minister numerous times, I am deeply saddened by Ashley’s death.

“Road safety is non-negotiable. The Welsh Government must finally take action after the repeated accidents on the A477 that have caused needless heartache and loss of life.

“I’ll be raising this in the Senedd Chamber on Tuesday (May 16) and will be writing to the Welsh Transport Minister once again, urging him to make this an absolute priority.”

Pembroke Town council has previously highlighted dangers at the crossing, and has called for a roundabout.

It was previously told that “no significant issues” had been raised with the National Assembly about Fingerpost safety, and there was no plan for a roundabout.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing its investigation into Saturday’s crash and urges anyone with information to make contact with them.

Dyfed-Powys Police may be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230513-109.