Anne Rossiter has been the familiar friendly face at the helm of Manorbier Post Office, which is in the village shop in her native village.

The mum-of-three said she puts so much time into the business that she Anne and her siblings grew up in Manorbier before she and her mum, Angela Bradley-Kidd, moved to Tenby.

When her brother, Charlie Lloyd, died suddenly they returned to the village for the family to live close by again.

Manorbier Post Office was up for sale and Anne, her mum and sister Zoe Jones decided to take on a family-run business.

Anne's husband Jeremy also helped with refurbishments and improvements to the shop, while many younger family members have worked there whilst studying at school or during university holidays.

Anne said: “The best thing about being a postmistress is that I enjoy helping people. I am very proud of the service that I have given people. Good customer service is so important. I like to go the extra mile.

"I often describe my Post Office business as my fourth child as it takes up a large amount of my time.

“The shop and Post Office managed to stay open throughout the pandemic. We were very busy. I sold my car for a van so that I could do home deliveries. People were very grateful that we remained open so that they could stay local.

“Many banks have already shut and the last bank is soon set to close. My Post Office has picked up lots of personal and banking customers. It saves people a really long journey to the nearest bank.”

Over the years Anne, Angela and Zoe have made many improvements to the Post Office and Nisa convenience store at 1 Gable Cottage, Manorbier.

They are delighted that a new couple - Dr Pamela Ramkumar and Krishnaswamy Ramkumar - have now taken on the business.

Post Office area manager, Ryan Leonard, said: “I really want to thank Anne for her long and loyal service as postmistress for Manorbier with the support of her family.

"Anne has always gone above and beyond for her community. Manorbier Post Office is at the heart of the community and it offers so many vital services.”

Anne is looking forward to having more time for cycling and walking along the beautiful Pembrokeshire coastal paths. She wil also have more time to spend with her 99-year-old grandmother, Molly Bradley-Kidd, who still lives in Manorbier.