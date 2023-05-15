Declan Watt, 29, is accused of raping the woman after they had both spent the evening drinking malibou and vodka together and taking cocaine on October 2, 2022.

After returning to the holiday property, the woman went to a bedroom and lay down on a single bed.

She alleges that Watt, of Martello View, Neyland Terrace, proceeded to get into a double bed that was situated in the same bedroom.

“She was upset, so he asked her to go over to him for a cuddle,” counsel for the Crown, Helen Randall, told Swansea Crown Court today (Monday).

"When the woman went over to him, he pulled her down and sat on top of her," contiued Miss Randall.

“He tried to kiss her forcefully and at this point, the woman tried to get off the bed.

“But Declan Watt pulled her pyjama trousers down and pulled at her hair, pulling her back.”

The woman then claimed that Watt carried out the rape.

“When I shouted at him to stop, he kept saying ‘Shut it, bitch’ and grabbed me,” said the victim in a pre-recorded police interview.

“I thought he was grabbing my head up so he could get at my throat. I was screaming and shouted at him to get off.”

Declan Watt denies the charge.

His defence barrister Ian Wright claims the couple entered the bedroom together after agreeing to have consensual intercourse.

“But Mr Watt had to stop as a result of an in-growing hair and a genital abcess that caused him considerable pain,” he said.

“But the woman became annoyed at this.”

During the victim's cross-examination, the defence counsel informed the jury that in June 2018 she had accused Watt of committing three separate rape offences against her. The following month, she told police officers that each allegation was false.

“Are you trying to help the jury today?” Ian Wright asked the victim.

“Are you trying to tell the truth?

“Because it’s a significant thing to make false complaints of rape, isn’t it?

“He didn’t rape you. You made it up because you were jealous that he had flirted with somebody else and you wanted to get back at him.”

The trial continues tomorrow.