Group Captain Hackett MBE was back on home territory - he was brought up in Pembroke and learned to fly on gliders at Templeton airfield.

Since then, he has totalled up over 7,500 flying hours on over 270 aircraft types - ranging from historic aircraft from the earliest days of manned flight and the two world wars to numerous types of fast jet combat aircraft operated by the USAF, RAF and Royal Navy.

As a test pilot he was involved, both in the UK and USA, in bringing the F35 Lightning II into service and is now Head of Flight Test for Team Tempest - the next generation of frontline aircraft.

In another fascinating part of his talk he detailed advances in creating carbon neutral synthetic fuel and his pioneering first flight in a microlight aircraft powered only by this new fuel.

The presentation was followed by a lively question and answer session and Group Captain Hackett was thanked by PAG Chairman Graham Clarkson.

Joining him was a friend from his gliding club days at Templeton, Jim Ratcliffe.