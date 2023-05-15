Born and bred in Llandissilio, Jessica started her singing career at a young age as a competitor in the local eisteddfodau.

She graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama gaining a distinction in MA Opera Performance and during her time at the RWCMD, gained a first-class honours undergraduate degree along with the Aneurin Davies award, Mansel Thomas prize, Margaret Tann Award, Elias Soprano award and was the 2016 Prince of Wales Scholar.

She regularly appears in concerts all over the UK as a guest artist and internationally, has performed in New York, China, Switzerland and Italy.

This premier competition for opera singers at the beginning of their professional careers will run from June 10 to 18

Performances open to the public will take place at St David’s Hall and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, while the BBC will broadcast the competition on BBC Four and BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and on iPlayer. Tickets for the live performances at the Cardiff venues are now on sale.

David Jackson, Artistic Director of Cardiff Singer of the World, said: "Drawing in the best of young global talent, Cardiff Singer of the World has firmly embedded itself as one of the most respected and significant international biennial vocal competitions - and where better to host it but the Land of Song?

"Having been a launch pad for so many careers, the competition has a long history of discovering and nurturing world-class talent, and we are excited to see what this year's competition will bring.”

Both the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Welsh National Opera orchestra will accompany the performers on stage, and widely acclaimed pianists Llŷr Williams and Simon Lepper return to celebrate their 20th year in the competition.

The jury will include Sir Brian McMaster who formed part of the original jury. Continuing her reign as a loyal Patron of the competition, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa will return to Cardiff to champion the young singers.

Tickets for Cardiff Singer of the World 2023 are currently on sale. To book, visit http://www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.ukor call 02920 878444.