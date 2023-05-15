Cllr Thomas Tudor, previously the authority’s vice-chairman, was installed at the annual meeting of council at County Hall in Haverfordwest held on Friday, May 12.

Cllr Tudor, who represents the Castle Ward of Haverfordwest, takes over from Councillor Pat Davies.

Council Leader Cllr David Simpson proposed a vote of thanks to Cllr Davies.

Cllr Tudor has been a member of Pembrokeshire County Council for 28 years.

An Operating Department Practitioner and Anaesthetic/Theatre Coordinator at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Cllr Tudor was nominated by Cllr Paul Miller, seconded by Cllr Joshua Beynon.

Cllr Tom Tudor (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Cllr Tudor thanked members for supporting his nomination.

He added: “I would also like to thank the staff from Pembrokeshire County Council and the democratic committee services for exercising their duties in the most professional manner, as always

"I will embrace the role of chair with enthusiasm and motivation and am extremely mindful of the privilege members have entrusted in me, and I will exercise my duties with humility and with the profound sense of responsibility that has been placed upon me.

“My chosen charities during my chairmanship will be the Adam’s Bucketful of Hope and The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Foundation who are keen to work together for the benefit of their patients and the people of Pembrokeshire, and if residents wish to make a donation to the charities, that would be greatly welcomed and appreciated.”

Cllr Steve Alderman (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

At the same meeting Cllr Steve Alderman was elected the new vice-chairman of council and it was confirmed that Cllr Simon Hancock will remain as Presiding Member.

The High Sheriff of Dyfed, Mr Meurig Raymond CBE, and High Sheriff’s Consort Mrs Hilary Raymond attended the annual meeting as guests.