A Pembrokeshire school has been inspired by the journey of one of its Ukrainian students to carry out a sporting fundraising challenge.
Vlad Ziuzghin travelled 3,300km with his family as they fled the Russian invasion of their country last year.
So staff and learners at Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembroke – where Vlad is a pupil in Year 11 – have now covered the same distance by a variety of means.
Explained school business manager Nick Makin: “Vlad left Uman in Ukraine and travelled via Moldova to the UK Embassy; Romania to Heathrow and then to Pembroke. The fundraising event marked the anniversary of the invasion.
“We have repeated the distance of this journey through staff and learners cycling and rowing on static machines in school reception as well as recording events in their own time. We have run, walked, cycled, rowed, swam and used wheelchairs!
“We hope to eventually reach a target of £1000 to be equally split between charities supporting Ukraine and the Turkey earthquake.”
