That's what can be enjoyed in St Davids Cathedral over the May half term bank holiday weeekend, when the venue plays host to these groups in a new five-day concert series, Music for May.

Following the cancellation of the annual Cathedral Festival, the music department picked up the baton, determined not to lose the long tradition of world-class concerts at the cathedral, and devised Music for May.

Key to the programme are some of the finest musicians from Pembrokeshire.

Good wick Brass Band. (Image: St Davids Cathedral)

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 29, Goodwick Brass Band and Vox Angelica Choir collaborate for the first time in Brass and Voices, featuring favourite jazz standards and music from stage and screen.

Young musicians play a starring role too, with the Pembrokeshire Schools’ Orchestra and Choir performing side-by-side with members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in the opening concert on Friday May 26.

Vox Angelica Choir. (Image: St Davids Cathedral)

The audience can expect the Royal splendour of Zadok the Priest, the Latin rhythms of West Side Story and a trip into outer space with the theme from Doctor Who!

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales. (Image: St Davids Cathedral)

The full BBC orchestra will be joined the following night, May 27 by former Royal harpist Catrin Finch in a programme of music by Morfydd Owen, Gareth Glyn and Hector Berlioz.

Project Zulu Choir. (Image: St Davids Cathedral)

the S t Davids Cathedral Choristers performing their favourite pop and show tunes;

Welsh pianist Ellis Thomas presenting a late-night piano recital featuring a world premiere,

presenting a late-night piano recital featuring a world premiere, and - to conclude the concert series - the Project Zulu Choir, an incredible group of young singers from South Africa, who will treat the audience to an evening of traditional African song and dance, with all proceeds from their concert helping to fund education projects in South Africa.

Music for May truly has something for everyone, so be sure to head to the Cathedral from May 26-30.

Tickets can be purchased on the What’s On page at www.stdavidscathedral.org.uk. Tickets can also be purchased from the Cathedral shop, or by calling 01437 720202.