A brass band, four choirs, a virtuoso pianist and Wales’ national orchestra - all under one roof!
That's what can be enjoyed in St Davids Cathedral over the May half term bank holiday weeekend, when the venue plays host to these groups in a new five-day concert series, Music for May.
Following the cancellation of the annual Cathedral Festival, the music department picked up the baton, determined not to lose the long tradition of world-class concerts at the cathedral, and devised Music for May.
Key to the programme are some of the finest musicians from Pembrokeshire.
On Bank Holiday Monday, May 29, Goodwick Brass Band and Vox Angelica Choir collaborate for the first time in Brass and Voices, featuring favourite jazz standards and music from stage and screen.
Young musicians play a starring role too, with the Pembrokeshire Schools’ Orchestra and Choir performing side-by-side with members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in the opening concert on Friday May 26.
The audience can expect the Royal splendour of Zadok the Priest, the Latin rhythms of West Side Story and a trip into outer space with the theme from Doctor Who!
The full BBC orchestra will be joined the following night, May 27 by former Royal harpist Catrin Finch in a programme of music by Morfydd Owen, Gareth Glyn and Hector Berlioz.
Other highlights include
- the St Davids Cathedral Choristers performing their favourite pop and show tunes;
- Welsh pianist Ellis Thomas presenting a late-night piano recital featuring a world premiere,
- and - to conclude the concert series - the Project Zulu Choir, an incredible group of young singers from South Africa, who will treat the audience to an evening of traditional African song and dance, with all proceeds from their concert helping to fund education projects in South Africa.
Music for May truly has something for everyone, so be sure to head to the Cathedral from May 26-30.
Tickets can be purchased on the What’s On page at www.stdavidscathedral.org.uk. Tickets can also be purchased from the Cathedral shop, or by calling 01437 720202.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here