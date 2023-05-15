Andrew Sackett, 44, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, May 11 after admitting wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Judge Catherine Richards jailed Sackett for five years, and ordered the defendant will serve an additional five years on extended licence.

The court heard that Sackett and his victim were friends and had known each other for around 20 years.

They had been drinking together at the victim’s home, on Penybanc Road in Ammanford, through to the early hours of Monday, August 1.

The prosecution said the victim thought the argument started over the taking of some milk, and denied it had been over either of them owing the other money.

Sackett then “smashed up” the victim’s laptop and television, and punched the victim in the ribs. When the victim was sat in a chair, the defendant stabbed him in the head with a knife, leaving him “bleeding profusely”.

“The defendant made a threat, saying he would kill [the victim] if he pressed charges,” prosecutor Mr Davies said.

The incident continued outside the house. One neighbour witnessed the defendant kicking the victim after hearing a “thud” outside.

“I’ve seen aggressive people before. This male was over the top,” they recalled.

Another neighbour reported knocking at their door at around 2am, and seeing the complainant “covered in blood”.

They said the defendant was next to the complainant, which “appeared to distress him”.

When the police arrived, Sackett was “slurring his words” and was “aggressive and abusive towards them,” Mr Davies said.

“He was shouting at [the victim] saying he owed him £10,000.”

The court heard that the victim suffered a number of stab wounds – including six lacerations to the head, two to the face and one to his thumb. He also suffered broken ribs.

Andrew Sackett stabbed his friend in the head after an argument over milk. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Mr Davies read out a statement on behalf of the victim.

“He describes feeling very panicky when there’s a knock at the door,” said Mr Davies. “He always looks over his shoulder when he walks to the shops.

“He’s left with some permanent scarring to the back of the head.”

The victim’s statement continued: “I’m really worried about what Andrew will do when he gets of out prison.

“I know that I am lucky to survive this.”

Swansea Crown Court heard that Sackett, of Pontypridd, had a “significant” number of previous convictions.

Ian Murphy, defending, said Sackett accepted responsibility for the attack.

“The defendant is sorry for the pain and the danger of even more serious injuries that could’ve been caused to the complainant,” he said.

Mr Murphy said a psychiatric report set out that Sackett suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

“It’s clear that this must’ve had some bearing on his offending,” he said.

Mr Murphy said Sackett was a patient at Prince Charles Hospital, but had been released two days before the attack. He added the defendant had said he did not know why he was a patient, or why he was released.

Judge Richards ordered that Sackett was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order – which bars him from contacting the victim and from entering Ammanford.