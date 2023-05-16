A PEMBROKESHIRE man will face crown court judges on causing serious injury by dangerous driving charges.
Shane Lewis, 28, of Glenview Avenue, Pembroke Dock, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 4 where he faced the charges.
The charges relate to two individuals who are said to have received serious injuries on February 5, 2022, on the A40 eastbound towards Carmarthen when the defendant is accused of driving a Scania Milk Tanker dangerously.
No pleas were entered and he was granted conditional bail.
He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on June 5.
