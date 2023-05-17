The side claimed the British Colleges Sport Men’s Championships League title following what team manager and coach Steve Briers described as ‘an unbelievable season’.

“We have gone the whole season undefeated, playing 16 games, winning 15 and drawing one,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Pembrokeshire football and will create great memories for the players.”

The Academy is open to all learners at Pembrokeshire College who want to combine their studies with playing competitive football.

And this season has seen Welsh Colleges U19 caps awarded to two students, Harri John and Lucas Davies.

Lucas and Harri, with their Welsh caps, are pictured with Pembrokeshire College principal, Dr Barry Walters; team coach and manager Steve Briers, coach Ben Fawcett and senior lecturer Andrew Thomas. (Image: Pembrokeshire College.)

Lucas was also capped for the Welsh Schools U18s side which was the only Welsh Schools team to secure two consecutive wins in the Centenary Shield in the 50 years of the competition.

The Academy side’s final game in the British Colleges Sport Men’s Championships League was played at Cardiff’s Ocean Park Arena earlier this month.

The team took on St David’s College, Cardiff, looking to make it 16 league wins out of 16.

However, a disastrous first 22 minutes saw them trailing 3-0.

Fletcher Picton pulled one back on the stroke of half time to keep Pembrokeshire College in the game.

St. David's made it 4-1, two minutes into the second half before Dan James pulled a second goal back with a brilliant free kick floated into the roof of the net.

The comeback continued with a Fletcher Picton free kick to make it 4-3. The non-stop running of Dan John earned him a penalty on 96 minutes, and Callum Shirt duly converted to make it 4 all as the final whistle blew.

The Welsh winners were congratulated on their achievements by the college. (Image: Pembrokeshire College.)

The squad were presented with the league winners' trophy after the game, which was received by captain Lucas Davies.

Team members were: John Chesters, Seth Woodhouse, Jay Uddin, Kane Mason, Henry Sturman, Aden Francis, Tom Edmonds, Robbie Sly, Harri John, Dan John, Fletcher Picton, Callum Shirt, Dan James, Alfie Evans, Ieuan Irvine, Callum Rees, Floyd Davies. Manager/coach Steve Briers; coach, Ben Fawcett.

For more information on the college and its sporting academie,, contact Pembrokeshire College on info@pembrokeshire.ac.uk or see www.pembrokeshire.ac.uk