Glynne Morgan, 67, was stopped by police officers at around 7.15pm on April 23 as he drove his Toyota IQ on the Dale Road.

“He smelt of alcohol and a roadside breath test was positive,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told the court.

A subsequent test at the police custody suite confirmed that Morgan had 41 mcg of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 35.

Morgan, of Wood Farm, Walwyns Castle, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty to the charge of driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before town magistrates on Tuesday, May 16.

He was represented in court by Mr David Williams.

“At around 1 or 2pm that day my client drank two ordinary sized glasses of wine with his lunch at home, and didn’t feel intoxicated and didn’t think that the amount of alcohol he’d drunk five hours earlier would cause him to drink-drive," he said.

"He’s deeply ashamed to find himself before you today.”

Mr Williams added that his client is a retired electoral services manager with Pembrokeshire County Council.

“Losing his licence is going to result in a considerable change for my client as he lives in a rural area,” he said.

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Morgan from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay a total of £645, comprising a £400 fine, a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.