It is one of the most famous RAF operations to ever take place and is being marked by a flypast of a Lancaster Bomber in Lincolnshire, where the 19 planes took off from on the late night/early morning of May 16/17, 1943.

The raid – officially called Operation Chastise – aimed to destroy three dams in the Ruhr Valley in Germany to hamper the Axis’ war effort.

The planes – which saw a total of 133 crew from 617 Squadron, also known as Squadron X, on board – were to target the three main dams of Mohne, Eder and Sorpe, and there were also three more targets of Ennepe, Lister and Diemel dams, but these were secondary targets.

The crews flew in three waves on a dangerous mission to destroy the dams, which were protected by torpedo nets in the water and anti-aircraft guns. They were to fly at 60feet above ground and drop newly designed ‘bouncing bombs,’ which were created by inventor Barnes Wallis. Following the 'Dambuster' raid, variations of the bomb were tested in a railway tunnel in Maenclochog.

The Mohne and Eder dams were hit, which caused flooding in the Ruhr Valley. 53 of the crew were killed in the raid and three were captured.

The crews were led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, who provides Pembrokeshire with a link to the Dambusters raid as his dad settled in the county after retiring. Here we take a look at Guy Gibson’s connection with the county.

In a Western Telegraph article from May 19, 1993, the story of how Guy Gibson, who was given a Victoria Cross for his efforts in the raid, was linked to Pembrokeshire was told by John Evans.

Guy Gibson was just 26-years-old when he led the raid. He was born in India in 1918 and moved to England at the age of six after his parents split.

His father, Dr Alexander James Gibson, remained in India to carry out his work, but on retiring, he settled in Pembrokeshire, more specifically in Saundersfoot.

Speaking on the response to Operation Chastise in Saundersfoot, the article stated: “In Saundersfoot there was, among a small circle of friends, quiet jubilation at the young airman’s success for Guy Gibson had a very special connection with the seaside village.

“It was at Saundersfoot that Gibson spent pre-war summers and leave periods, for his father, Dr Alexander James Gibson, had a home there.”

The article continued: “Acquaintances recall that Dr Gibson – by then divorced – did considerable research into Shellac, a form of glue used in the aviation industry, and he appears to have made a substantial contribution to aviation through this work.

“He carried out much of his research in a laboratory at The Glen, Saundersfoot, building the laboratory himself on a site where a house called Burnside was later built.

“Dr Gibson had a room with friends at The Glen before moving to a small house called Summerhill. It is this house which the Gibson children – two boys and a girl – must have called home in Saundersfoot.”

John Evans at the graves of Guy Gibson and Jim Warwick. (Image: John Evans)

Dr Gibson is believed to have left Saundersfoot in the 1930s.

Guy Gibson had a fondness for Saundersfoot, as was written in his autobiography Enemy Coast Ahead. He recalled in the book that he was sailing off Monkstone Beach, Saundersfoot on August 31, 1939, when a young lad swam out to him with a telegram ordering him to return to his bomber station. In the book, he also named some of the locals, showing he was familiar with the location and people.

Following Operation Chastise, Guy was taken off operations but was able to carry out a few sorties. He was able to carry out one last mission in September 1944, which would claim his life. He and his navigator Jim Warwick successfully completed their mission to bomb the Rheydt, but when returning, they were seen to be in trouble over the Netherlands, crashing into the ground and killing the crew.

Both are buried in the town cemetery in Steenbergen where there is also a memorial to Guy’s beloved dog. The grave was recently visited by John Evans, patron of Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.