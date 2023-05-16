You might recognise some colourful characters in a new exhibition at Fishguard Library’s gallery.
Artist Jude Owen’s first solo exhibition showcases a series of portraits which use features from residents in Fishguard and Goodwick.
The exhibition called A Blue Key is 25 year-old Jude’s first solo show.
“The exhibition features a collection of colourful portraits that I have painted over the last two years, with a few other works snuck in there too,” said Jude.
“The faces are a combination of people I have met in Goodwick and Fishguard since I moved here four years ago from Rhondda Cynon Taff.
“I have no formal artist experience but found lockdown has given me the time I needed to really practice.
“It has been a really interesting and I loved meeting other young artists and hope to organise more exhibitions with the aim of highlighting upcoming talent and allowing working people a space to express themselves.”
The exhibition finishes May 27. Jude is already working series of large-scale floral paintings which he hopes to exhibit in the near future.
You can see more of his work on Instagram @judeoart.
