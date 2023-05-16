Karl Roberts, 25, of Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland, admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 4.

He admitted that on January 12, he was caught in Carmarthen in possession of a class B drug and items suggesting intent to supply.

He was caught with 1.1kg of cannabis, 66 cannabis vapes, blue and red pouches containing green herbal matters, a large red laundry bag with around 1,000 pouches, and a blender containing traces of green herbal matter, with the intention of supplying it to an unknown female.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, was granted unconditional bail and is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, May 18.