But Aaron Lewis, 19, decided to climb back on and resume his journey - and once again, he fell off.

Two people who observed the incident and who believed Lewis may have been over the drink-drive limit alerted police officers of their concerns.

The officers subsequently discovered Lewis’ Piaggio Zip moped lying on its side on Steynton Road.

This week Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan informed Haverfordwest magistrates that Lewis was found standing nearby. His face was covered in blood and he was ‘very repetitive’ in his speech.

Officers conveyed Lewis to hospital where blood tests confirmed he had been riding with 88 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Ms Vaughan added that Lewis, of Liddeston Valley, Hubberston, sustained no injuries as a result of his falls.

He was represented in court by Mr David Williams.

“He made the mistake that evening of getting on his scooter after he’d been in the pub drinking,” he said.

“He’s not a regular drinker and doesn’t have a proper recollection of what happened that night. Whether that’s a reflection of his injury or what he drank, we'll never know.”

Mr Williams added that his client is employed as a shell fisherman who works between three and four 12-hours shifts a week.

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Lewis from driving for 12 months.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.