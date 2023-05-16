The three organisations are among 25 in south-west Wales to be handed a share of £20,000 in the 2023 round of funding.

Pembroke Town Wall Trust has received £1,000, Megan’s Starr Foundation received £700 and Parc Helig Community Gardens received £500.

Nicola Harteveld, who set up Megan’s Starr Foundation in memory of her daughter Megan, said: “Our coffee house is a safe space where people can come and access support – whether it’s professional counselling, peer support, or just the opportunity to join classes like art or knitting.

"It’s a place to have conversations or sit in peace and quiet if you prefer.

“This funding is going to be instrumental in helping us to deliver those services and to fund new projects. It will help us continue to bring people together.

"It’s an honour to receive this money and to know that South-West Wales Connected believes in us enough to want to help us reach our target groups, promote our services and raise awareness of what we do so that more people can access our support.”

Eve Sherratt, community rail officer for South West Wales Connected Community Rail Partnership, said: “The community changemakers fund is one of the highlights of our year.

"It helps us support the individuals and organisations that are creating positive change in the communities along our rail network.

"Well done to all this year’s recipients for their commitment and hard work to improve their communities.”

The fund is delivered by South West Wales Connected Community Rail Partnership to support organisations and groups with ideas for how to improve the wellbeing of their local communities.

It is in its third year and is open to groups of local residents, community organisations, charities, community interest companies or micro-SMEs based within 10km/six miles of a train station on the network which covers Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Swansea.

Zoe Antrobus, co-founder and managing director of 4theRegion which hosts SWWCo, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support so many organisations doing incredible work to improve the communities in our region.

"This year’s fund attracted so many outstanding applicants and we can’t wait to see what they achieve with the funding.”