Including workis by renowned early twentieth century artists such as Gwen and Augustus John as well as more contemporary icons such as David Tress and Claudia Williams, the exhibition focusses on how the landscape, people and light of Pembrokeshire has inspired artists through the ages.

“With Pembrokeshire having once been described as the St Ives of Wales, I’m extremely glad of the opportunity to show works by some of the county's most famous artists from the National Library of Wales 'works on paper' collections,” said Mari Elin Jones of the National Library of Waleds.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to share a collection that is rarely seen in an exhibition that has been specially curated for the Riverside gallery. And we hope that it will delight and inspire visitors to the gallery.”

The exhibition is presented through three main themes, comprising seascapes and coastlines, urban settings and portraits, the Pembrokeshire Artists exhibition showcases items from the ‘works on paper’ collection at the National Library of Wales.

With its quality of light and beautiful landscape, Pembrokeshire has long been a creative hub attracting and has inspired artists from all over the UK and beyond.

And it is this close relationship between art and the Pembrokeshire landscape which is explored so richly in this exquisite exhibition.

“We are extremely proud of our connection with The Riverside Gallery and having the opportunity to share these art works from our collection with the people of Pembrokeshire and its visitors makes an important contribution to our strategy to widen access to our collections and create new audiences for Welsh art and culture,” commented Rhian Gibson, of the National Library of Wales.

“I very much hope it will inspire visitors to take a fresh look at the county around them."

Showing alongside the Pembrokeshire Artists exhibition is 'Pembrokeshire: Past and Present' which is a permanent exhibition focusing on the history, culture, and landscape of Pembrokeshire.

Both exhibitions will run until Saturday, September 3, 2023.